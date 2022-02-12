Trexquant Investment LP Takes $259,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

