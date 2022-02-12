Trexquant Investment LP Takes $263,000 Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $397,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,446,556. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

PubMatic stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

