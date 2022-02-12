Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.