Trias Market Capitalization Achieves $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Trias has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00037808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00104297 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

