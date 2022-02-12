Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TDNT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Trident Brands Company Profile

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

