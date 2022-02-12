Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
OTCMKTS:TDNT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Trident Brands Company Profile
