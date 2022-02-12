Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.
Shares of Trimble stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83. Trimble has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.