TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

NYSE TNET opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

