Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.50. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 124,843 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $407,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 24,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,144. 46.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

