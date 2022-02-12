TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 155 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TUI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI opened at GBX 286.30 ($3.87) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37). The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.