Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $85.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

TPTX stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

