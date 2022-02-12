TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

Shares of TSP opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

