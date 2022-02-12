Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

