Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.32% of Twilio worth $183,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.61 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day moving average of $298.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

