Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Twitter has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Goff John C bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $90,762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.