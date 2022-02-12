Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.83, but opened at $39.90. Twitter shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 315,608 shares.

The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

