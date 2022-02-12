Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $112,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $467.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

