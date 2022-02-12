Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $549.96.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $467.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

