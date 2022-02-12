Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.03.

NYSE:UBER opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,261,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,914,000 after purchasing an additional 313,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,638,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

