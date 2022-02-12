UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.46.

UDR stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

