Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Reaches $12.89 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00124491 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

