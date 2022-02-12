Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 320,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,526,137 shares.The stock last traded at $17.86 and had previously closed at $20.01.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.