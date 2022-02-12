UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $74,127.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.77 or 0.06819688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.96 or 0.99912710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006388 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,563,890 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

