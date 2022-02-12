United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $10.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

NYSE:URI opened at $312.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.89. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $267.42 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.