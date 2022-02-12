United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,065.50 ($14.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.63. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 851.80 ($11.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.40). The company has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 390.91%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

