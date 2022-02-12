Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,791 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

