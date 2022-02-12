US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 3,500 EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $3,648,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. EVgo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

EVgo Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

