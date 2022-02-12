US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $216.44 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $280.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.59.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

