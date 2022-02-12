USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

