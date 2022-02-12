VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 11 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.