Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.7% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $192,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $159.50. 1,604,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,397. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

