Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 344,892 shares.The stock last traded at $146.22 and had previously closed at $149.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,381,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 323,711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 265,051 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

