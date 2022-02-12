Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of VXRT opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $613.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 91.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 117.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

