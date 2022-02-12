Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.02. Vaxart shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 4,501 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $613.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

