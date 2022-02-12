Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in January

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,085,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. dropped their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $12.54 on Friday. Verano has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

