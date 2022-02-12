VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $458,081.13 and approximately $62.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.66 or 0.99942476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021434 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00369558 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,677,007 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

