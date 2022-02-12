VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.23 on Friday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86.
In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
