Veritable L.P. Has $411,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

TXT stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

