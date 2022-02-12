Veritable L.P. Has $482,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after buying an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $142.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

