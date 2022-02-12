Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $155.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

