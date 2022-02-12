Veritable L.P. Sells 300 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 84.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 87.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 159,379 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:GIL opened at $38.91 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.