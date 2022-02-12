Veritable L.P. Sells 389 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

WMS stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

