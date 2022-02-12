Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $508.99 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veru by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Veru by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

