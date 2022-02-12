ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.