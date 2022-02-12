ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

VIACA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 68,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

