Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $21.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of DSP opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $487.38 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

