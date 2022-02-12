Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 5.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

