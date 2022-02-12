Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

VCTR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 210,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,819. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

