Virtu Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

VIRT stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.