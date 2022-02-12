Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

