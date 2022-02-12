Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Up 6%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL)’s share price rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 107,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 204,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The company has a market cap of C$38.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 41.84 and a current ratio of 41.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
See Also
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.